Lenovo announced as opening keynoter at Sphere for CES 2026

The Chinese computer technology company’s CEO will discuss technology’s connections to Formula 1 and the FIFA World Cup soccer tournament next summer.

Chinese tech firm Lenovo will be the second company to present an opening keynote address for CES at the Sphere in January.

Sphere owner Sphere Entertainment Co. and Lenovo announced the computer company would bring its 11th annual Tech World presentation to the 17,500-seat venue on Jan. 6 at 5 p.m., the opening day of the massive 2026 consumer electronics show that takes over Las Vegas every year.

“Over the past decade, Tech World has become Lenovo’s key platform to reveal our vision, showcase our innovation, and launch our most exciting products, solutions, and partnerships,” Lenovo Chairman and CEO Yuanqing Yang said in a news release. “Now, set against the backdrop of CES 2026, we’ll give the audience an exclusive look at how our technology has revolutionized Formula 1 and unveil our plans for the first-ever AI-powered FIFA World Cup next summer.”

This past January, Delta Air Lines was the first company to give a CES keynote event at the Sphere. That presentation was the first CES-sponsored event at the Sphere.

