Major firms decide against attending CES due to omicron concerns

Several major companies have pulled out of attending the biggest U.S. technology conference next month in Las Vegas over growing concerns about the rapid spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

A sign at CES in Las Vegas headquarters, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / BILD)

T-Mobile, Twitter, Facebook’s parent company Meta, and others have announced plans to scale back or outright cancel their planned in-person attendance at next month’s Consumer Electronics Show, the annual trade show put on by The Consumer Technology Association.

Despite those cancellations and concerns over the more contagious Omicron variant, CES is still moving forward with its plans to host the event next month.

“CES will still take place Jan 5-8 in Las Vegas with strong safety measures in place. Given CES’ comprehensive health measures — vaccination requirement, masking and availability of COVID-19 tests — coupled with lower attendance and social distancing measures, we are confident that attendees and exhibitors will have a socially distanced but worthwhile and productive event,” CES said in a statement.

In a blog post Tuesday, T-Mobile said that it will still serve as a sponsor for the event but that the “vast majority” of its team will not be traveling to Las Vegas.

“After careful consideration and discussion, T-Mobile has made the difficult decision to significantly limit our in-person participation at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show. While we are confident that CES organizers are taking exhaustive measures to protect in-person attendees and we had many preventative practices in place as well, we are prioritizing the safety of our team and other attendees with this decision,” the company said.

Twitter and Meta, formerly known as Facebook, announced that they won’t be attending the event in-person at all, and Amazon told Bloomberg that it also will not have an on-site presence.

“Out of an abundance of caution and care for our employees, we won’t be attending CES in-person due to the evolving public health concerns related to COVID-19. We will participate virtually as much as possible and continue to collaborate with the CTA around CES, which remains an important event for Meta, our clients and industry partners,” a Meta spokesperson said in a statement.

“At Twitter, we hold the safety and health of our people and our partners as our #1 priority. With that in mind, due to the spike in COVID cases across the country in the past week, we’ve decided to cancel our in-person presence at CES next month. We’ll continue to actively monitor the situation into the New Year and find other opportunities to connect with our clients and partners,” Twitter said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

