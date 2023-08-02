No need to blush: CES 2024 keynote speaker selected

Organizers of CES 2024 have announced the first-ever keynote from a beauty company.

Linda G. Levy, left, Nicolas Hieronimus, and Cate Blanchett attend the Fragrance Foundation Awards at the David H. Koch Theater on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in New York. (Photo by CJ Rivera/Invision/AP)

Organizers of CES 2024 are out to show attendees that they’re worth it.

Nicolas Hieronimus, CEO of L’Oréal, has been announced as the keynote speaker for the annual four-day tech trade show in Las Vegas.

It will be the first-ever keynote from a beauty company, according to a CES news release.

L’Oréal is a nine-time CES Innovation Award honoree. Its keynote will demonstrate how the company’s ongoing technology transformation ensures that it remains prepared for a future of its business that is at once physical, digital and virtual.

“L’Oréal envisions a future where no one feels left out by beauty trends, because they will have the power to create their own trends — whenever, wherever — with products and tools inspired by their own stories, experiences and identity,” Hieronimus said in the release.

CES 2024 is scheduled for Jan. 9-12. In 2023, the convention brought an estimated 115,000 industry professionals to the Strip.

The show hosted more than 3,200 exhibitors, including 1,000 startups, across 2.2 million net square feet of convention space at the Las Vegas Convention Center and The Venetian Expo.

