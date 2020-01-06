Panasonic brings celebs to talk tech, mobility ahead of CES 2020

Star Wars characters during the Panasonic news conference at Mandalay Bay Convention Center Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, before start of the CES trade show, which runs Tuesday through Friday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Panasonic Corp. brought star power to its Monday press conference.

Olympic swimming medalist Michael Phelps took the stage with Michael Moscowitz, chairman and CEO of Panasonic Corp. of North America, to announce the company’s partnership with the Michael Phelps Foundation.

The foundation, through the Boys and Girls Club of America, already has assisted 30,000 children with its “Dream. Plan. Reach.” life skills curriculum.

And once the 28-medal winner left the stage, “Star Wars” stormtroopers took over as Panasonic explained its partnership with Walt Disney Imagineering at Disneyland and Walt Disney World for the “Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge” attractions.

Panasonic is showcasing a wide range of innovation at CES, its booth is divided into four zones: smart mobility, immersive experiences, intelligent living spaces, and an olympic corner.

