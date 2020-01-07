Robot ping pong, giant arcade games, ball pits entertain at CES

Active, fun attractions are drawing attention on the first day of the CES convention in Las Vegas.

For those in the technology industry, CES is serious business.

Over 180,000 attendees descend on Las Vegas for the largest trade show of the year. And more than 4,000 exhibitors take up space on the show floors to present their products.

Gadgets and innovations that draw the largest crowds either offer something free or something fun.

This year, exhibitors are utilizing fun experiences to both demonstrate the use of their products, and draw attention to their booth.

Google

At CES 2019, Google took attendees for a ride — literally. The technology company constructed a Disneyland-style ride that traveled through a bakery, highway and thunderstorm to demonstrate the applications of its Home Hub device.

This year, Google is taking up a similarly massive footprint at the Central Plaza at the Las Vegas Convention Center that demonstrates the use of its Google Assistant.

Visitors can walk through the 10-minute immersive experience called “Change of Plans: A Google Assistant Journey.” Guests navigate through a day in the life and experiment with using the Assistant in the car, the supermarket and at home. In groups of six, convention attendees can speak queries to solve problems and propel the story forward.

The only way to get down from the second-story attraction? Ride a brightly colored slide into a ball pit.

Forpheus

If the robots are staging an uprising anytime soon, you’ll first want to work on your backhand.

Japanese electronics company OMRON has set up an interactive booth in the South Hall of the LVCC to showcase the applications of its artificial intelligence, wellness and automation technologies.

Its AI-equipped robotics table tennis tutor Forpheus is designed to study, learn, assess and improve every day. And it’s really good at table tennis.

Attendees can take a swing against Forpheus in a real game of table tennis. The robot analyzes players’ precision, blink rate and emotional state, plus the velocity and rotation of the ball to plan its return.

“Right before you strike the ball, it’ll already know where the ball is going to land within a fraction of an inch or so,” says Matt Trowbridge of OMRON. “And that’s how it’s able to react so quickly. It already knows where the ball is coming, right. So we thought it’s a fun way to show all of our technology is working together.”

Arcade games

CES is a hub for gaming in all its forms, be it state-of-the-art VR, high-resolution displays or seemingly real graphics.

But attendees are swarming toward old-school gaming.

Arcade1Up sells officially licensed arcade cabinets so casual gamers can play classics like Frogger and Pac-Man in their original forms or in smaller, more convenient packaging.

The main attraction is a 16-foot-tall version of NBA Jam, which Arcade1Up says is the tallest arcade game in the world.

Attendees climb up a scaffolding to reach the controls and compete on a screen large enough to draw an audience.

