Robotic puppy, AI, wearable technology on display at CES media preview

A robotic puppy is among the products thousands of CES attendees will see at multiple trade-show venues across Las Vegas starting Tuesday morning.

A robodog walks the floor during CES Unveiled at Mandalay Bay Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

An attendee tries out a Bodyfriend chair during CES Unveiled at Mandalay Bay Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Attendees check out a Tombot dog during CES Unveiled at Mandalay Bay Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Robotic dogs lay on the floor during CES Unveiled at Mandalay Bay Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Tonies are displayed during CES Unveiled at Mandalay Bay Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Tonies are displayed during CES Unveiled at Mandalay Bay Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Marissa Steingold shows off a Tombot dog during CES Unveiled at Mandalay Bay Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Hundreds of the roughly 4,000 media members attending CES 2026 got an early look Sunday at some of the thousands of consumer electronics gadgets that will dominate multiple trade show floors across the city this week.

The annual Consumer Electronics Show, sponsored by the Virginia-based Consumer Technology Association opens Tuesday, but media members got a preview at “CES Unveiled” Sunday at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

The four-day trade show, annually Las Vegas’ second-largest convention event with an estimated attendance of 140,000 people, runs through Friday and is open only to technology professionals and not the public.

“CES 2026 is where innovators show up – to connect, forge partnerships, and do business on a global scale,” said Gary Shapiro, executive chair and CEO of the 1,200-member association.

“All signs point to a phenomenal CES with thousands of exhibitors, a record 3,600-plus Innovation Award submissions, and innovation across 13 venues and 2.6 million net square feet. This is an exciting time for innovation and CES 2026 will have the latest tech in AI, robotics, digital health, mobility, enterprise, energy, immersive entertainment, accessibility and more.”

Shapiro will join Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Steve Hill, Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson, who chairs the LVCVA board of directors, and CTA President Kinsey Fabrizio on Monday to formally open the newly renovated Las Vegas Convention Center.

Renovated venue

CES 2026 will be the first trade show to take advantage of the $600 million renovations that include bringing the convention center’s North, Central and South halls up to the same standards as the $1 billion West Hall.

While the convention center, The Venetian Expo and the Aria convention halls are the largest venues for CES, the show will introduce its first-ever CES Foundry at Fontainebleau uniting innovators, entrepreneurs, investors, government officials and media to explore how artificial intelligence and quantum technologies are defining the next era of innovation.

The Mandalay Bay Convention Center hosted the first of two days of media previews Sunday with a second day scheduled Monday.

Among the more than 100 companies participating at CES Unveiled was Santa Clarita, California-based Tombot, which drew large crowds gathering to meet Jennie, a lifelike robotic Labrador puppy.

Jennie was designed to comfort seniors and individuals living with dementia, anxiety, loneliness, autism and PTSD. The robotic dog responds to voice commands and responds like an 8-to-10 week-old puppy.

Jennie in demand

Company representatives said there already more than 18,000 global pre-orders for Jennie.

Wearable technology is expected to be popular at this year’s show and health-tech company Fourth Frontier of Austin, Texas, was showing its new line of heart-monitoring devices.

The company’s lightweight Frontier X monitor straps across the chest and synchronizes via Bluetooth to Apple Health and Garmin devices, producing a continuous electrocardiogram.

The monitor also produces an alarm when it detects the user is pushing too hard during an activity.

Bodyfriend, a South Korean company with a Los Angeles outlet, produces a line of massage devices, including massage chairs.

Using medical research and development, Bodyfriend produces chairs thaty can be programmed to promote therapies after injuries as well as enjoyable massages.

Even more products will shown when floors open Tuesday.

Asked to describe CES to someone who has never attended one, Shapiro said in a recent CES Tech Talk podcast that describing CES is like explaining ice cream.

“I can tell you how great it is and how wonderful and how it tastes, but the reality is you’ve got to experience it,” Shapiro said. “It’s where innovation occurs. It’s where the leaders of the world in media, in technology, in content creation, in business and investing get together and see the future and explore because right now you need those relationships that come from CES and other major events to get going as a business, to start, to team up and create a better world.”

Big keynote lineup

During the four days of CES, several keynote speeches are planned, including Shapiro’s state-of-the-industry address Tuesday.

Other speakers throughout the week include AMD Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su, Siemens President and CEO Dr. Roland Busch and Caterpillar CEO Joe Creed.

The Sphere will also serve as a keynote venue with Lenovo Chairman and CEO Yuanqing Yang.

There also will be a handful of celebrity appearances, including 23-time tennis Grand Slam champion and entrepreneur Serena Williams, who will speak during “Insights to Action: The Power of Biowearables,” presented by Abbott; will.i.am, founder and CEO of FYI.AI, who will appear at the CES Foundry in an interview with Fast Company; Hank Shocklee, member of the hip-hop group Public Enemy, who will speak on an “Innovation for All” panel; and Tyler Florence, chef, TV host and restaurateur, who will participate in “Robot vs. Chef: Will AI Augment or Replace the Cook?”

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.