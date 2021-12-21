55°F
Rock band Weezer to play free concert on Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 21, 2021 - 12:28 pm
 
Weezer will play a free concert outside of T-Mobile Arena in January, a kick-off for CES. (Shawn Murphy/Atlantic Records)

A free concert on the Las Vegas Strip will kick off the opening night of CES in January.

The rock band Weezer will play outside of T-Mobile Arena at the Drone Racing League Vegas Championship Race Presented by T-Mobile on Jan. 5, according to a press release from Drone Racing League. It’s the final race of the 2021-22 DRL World Championship Season where elite drone pilots race custom drones through courses.

“We’re really excited to head back to Las Vegas, a city we love to play, and be part of this year’s epic Drone Racing League’s Vegas Championship Race with T-Mobile,” Rivers Cuomo, Weezer’s lead singer, said in the press release.

Complimentary passes to attend DRL Vegas Championship Race are available at drl.io/vegas.

CES runs Jan. 5-8.

