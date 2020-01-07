Segway unveils ‘WALL-E’-like transporter that hits 24 mph

The egg-shaped, single passenger transporter can reach speeds of up to 24 mph, but can be adjusted to scope of the environment its operating in.

The S-Pod also can be adjusted to scope of its environment. It can travel up to 44 miles, and conventiongoers and social media users likened it to a vehicle out of the future-focused Disney film “WALL-E.”

Segway also unveiled kick-start scooters, an electric bike and a dirt bike aimed at tackling short-distance trips.

The S-Pod self-balances on two wheels while in motion and sits on a third, smaller wheel when stopped.

Riders can operate the S-Pod via a navigation panel and control knob on the right side passenger armrest.

