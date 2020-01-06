Sex tech company captures 2 awards at CES 2020

After having last year’s award revoked and then reinstated, sex tech company Lora DiCarlo is raking in the awards for 2020’s CES trade show.

Lora Haddock, founder and CEO of Lora DiCarlo, a sex toy company designed to tailor to women's pleasure, speaks with a guest at her booth at CES Unveiled at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. The company has won awards for Ose, a robotic massager for hands-free blended orgasms, as well as two new devices that won a CES 2020 Innovation award.(Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Onda, a robotic g-spot massager created by the sex toy company Lora DiCarlo, at their booth at CES Unveiled at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. This device won a CES 2020 Innovation Award. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Mazie Houchens, engineering technician for Lora DiCarlo, a company that creates sex toys, holds the Ose, a robotic massager for hands-free blended orgasms, while speaking to guests at CES Unveiled at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

After having last year’s award revoked and then reinstated, sex tech company Lora DiCarlo is raking in the awards for 2020’s CES trade show.

Oregon-based Lora DiCarlo won innovation awards Sunday for two new products, the robotic g-spot massager Onda and the robotic clitorial stimulator, the Baci.

CES 2020 All the latest news, products and information from CES 2020 in Las Vegas

Company founder Lora Haddock may be the most decorated female in robotic technology at CES, said Stephanie Hooper, chief marketing officer.

The tech-focused trade show runs Tuesday through Friday in Las Vegas and is sponsored by the Consumer Technology Association.

Last year the company won a 2019 CES Innovation Award for a prototype of a vibrator-like device, but two months before the trade show, convention sponsor Consumer Technology Association revoked the honor and the company’s space on the show floor. In an emailed statement to the Review-Journal in January, a CTA spokeswoman said the device didn’t fit into any existing product categories.

According to Haddock, CTA said any products deemed “immoral, obscene, indecent, profane or not in keeping with CTA’s image will be disqualified.”

It took four months for the CTA to restore the award to Lora DiCarlo. CTA spokesperson Jean Foster said in a May statement that the association “did not handle this award properly.”

This year marks the first time sex technology products can qualify for awards or be showcased as part of the health and wellness category during CES.

The Onda and Baci are each under $200. They are each separate pieces of last year’s winner, the “Hands-Free Robotic Massager Designed for Blended Orgasms.”

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.