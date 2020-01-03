Sex technology companies exhibiting at CES 2020

After a controversial policy was lifted on the types of products allowed to be featured at the CES trade show, 10 companies focusing on sex technology will be featured next week.

This year marks the first time sex technology products can qualify for awards or be showcased as part of the health and wellness category. From pleasure technology worn as women’s jewelry to male sexual dysfunction treatment, sex tech is celebrating CES’ lift on what had previously been deemed “immoral, obscene, indecent, profane,” by the Consumer Technology Association, which sponsors the show.

Last year, the CTA revoked and then reinstated one sex tech company’s award from Oregon-based Lora DiCarlo, who is returning to CES this year with a cocktail party celebrating Osé personal massager, which uses micro-robotic technology for its vibrator-like device.

“There’s nothing taboo about it,” Lora Haddock, founder of Lora DiCarlo, told the Review-Journal in November. “Sexual health and wellness is health and wellness.”

OhMiBod, a sex toy company based in New Hampshire that first appeared at CES in 2011 with a vibrator synced to iPod music will be returning for its tenth year.

Also on the list of sex tech is a finalist for CES 2020’s Last Gadget Standing award, Lioness, a smart vibrator that can be controlled through a mobile app. Co-founder Liz Klinger said if it wasn’t for Haddock’s voice, sex tech might continue to face the discrimination Klinger said she experienced as well.

The list of sex tech exhibitors featured in the health and wellness category at CES Jan. 7-10 includes:

OhMiBod

Celebrating its ninth year at CES, OhMiBod released its remote app for Apple watches this year. Partners can influence each other’s pleasure remotely on the Bluetooth-enabled massagers.

Satisfyer

This German manufacturer is introducing its app. The technology uses motion sensing and multi-device integration.

Lora DiCarlo

Lora Haddock recently released the Osé personal massager, which uses micro-robotic technology for a vibrator-like device.

Pulse

“Nearing menopause, Pulse founder Amy Buckalter noticed a major miss in the sexual wellness industry and grew frustrated with the options presented — lube was a messy, cold, inconvenient buzzkill. So, she decided to solve the problem herself,” the CES website says.

CRAVE

The company has a variety of travel sized and wearable vibrators.

Morari Medical

This company developed an external device to treat premature ejaculation.

Come Play Inc.

This company’s first product, a hands-free couples vibrator, will debut at CES. “Our products give people superpowers in bed!” the company said on the CES website.

MysteryVibe

MysteryVibe claims to have the world’s first body-adaptable vibrator, with a smart wearable for men and women.

XRBrands

This Huntington Beach sex toy company features Ergo-Fit, a remote controlled strap-on that inflates within a partner until it’s comfortable and secure.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.