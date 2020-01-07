52°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CES 2020

Smart features you never knew you needed in your bathrooms

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 6, 2020 - 6:09 pm
 

Not too long ago, door locks that open without a key or lights that turn on and off to a voice command seemed nothing short of magical. But homes are getting smarter and smarter, and as they do, manufacturers will continue to work to satisfy consumers’ desire to automate some of life’s basic tasks.

The trend continues at this year’s CES, where smart home aficionados will see variations on some favorite themes.

“We’re going to be seeing incremental improvements on everything,” technology consultant Shelly Palmer of The Palmer Group said.

“Things are getting more compatible,” he said, making setup and operation more and more seamless, and voice recognition is getting “much better.”

While that once-novel offering used to lie within the province of Apple, Amazon and other tech giants, Palmer said any manufacturer today “that wants to include voice recognition will include it.”

Rick Kowalski, senior manager of industry and business intelligence for the Consumer Technology Association, which produces CES, said each year’s show reveals “more and more applications, and I think we’ll continue to see interesting ideas.”

“I think top of mind for a lot of people is security,” Kowalski said. “It could be security systems involving something with an alarm, or even door open or close sensors for doors and windows, that type of thing.”

CES 2020

All the latest news, products and information from CES 2020 in Las Vegas

“Additionally, smart thermostats are popular, that let people control temperature very easily and tend to learn your habits,” Kowalski said. “These kind of (devices) incorporate your daily habits.”

This year will see “a little more integration into the kitchen and bathroom,” Kowalski said, with smart faucets, mirrors and even toilets.

“Instead of us taking care of the home, the home will start taking care of us and automate a lot of needs of the past,” Kowalski said.

Smart utilities

Devices that can monitor a home’s functions are a popular subset of smart devices, and while some may not have the gee-whiz quality of a fancy smart door lock or intelligent thermostat, they can serve practical, even money-saving, purposes.

For example, the Phyn Smart Water Assistant, which can be installed under a sink by an average do-it-yourselfer, monitors the amount of water used at various fixtures around a home. It allows a homeowner to track water use and prevent excessive use, and alerts the homeowner when a leak has been detected somewhere in the home.

It’s a Last Gadget Standing finalist at CES 2020.

Smart lights

Smart lights are another way automation is creeping casually into everyday life. Twinkly offers an artistic twist on a smart lighting theme with its line of customizable LED string lights that are controlled by a smart phone app.

The strings of 150 to 400 LEDS can be used to decorate a Christmas tree or an outdoor patio in several color combinations. Taking a smart phone photo of the layout within the Twinkly app maps the environment and sets the stage for creating effects, changing colors and adding animation. The LEDs also can be linked to smart home assistants such as Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control and can be keyed to music.

Smart bathrooms

The Neorest NX2 intelligent toilet from Toto has a self-cleaning system that includes an ultraviolet light in the lid and a flushing system that can be started by either remote control or sensors. Its seat also can be opened and closed by a remote or sensors, and a heated seat with temperature control, an air deodorizer and a night light cap off the combo.

Meanwhile, kitchen and bath company Kohler plans to introduce five products at CES, including the Moxie shower head and smart speaker and the DTV Mode digital shower system.

The Moxie shower head and wireless smart speaker features a full coverage shower spray and a portable smart speaker with a built-in digital assistant, which allows hands-free control. The DTV Mode digital shower system allows the user to create customized bath presets, choose a maximum temperature and remotely start the bath or shower through an app.

Contact reporter John Przybys at jprzybys@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0280. Follow @JJPrzybys on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
What you missed at CES so far - VIDEO
Catch up on the tech and events presented at CES 2020. ( James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Samsung debuts 8k TV, MicroLED TV at CES 2020 - VIDEO
2020 is set to be a major year for 8k screens, according to Samsung executives. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas resorts welcome dogs to stay
Las Vegas properties are welcoming dogs more than ever. MGM Resorts International announced a new dog-friendly program across all of its Las Vegas properties in December. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Musk 'hopeful' for 2020 completion of underground Las Vegas project - VIDEO
Elon Musk tweeted Friday night that The Boring Company’s underground tunnel project in Las Vegas will be “hopefully fully operational” within the next year. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
World Market Center celebrates topping-off ceremony - VIDEO
Las Vegas elected officials including Councilman Cedric Crear attend topping-off ceremony for the Expo at World Market Center in Las Vegas.
MSG Sphere in Las Vegas will be the largest spherical building in the world - VIDEO
The Madison Square Garden Sphere at The Venetian has now been under construction for about one year and is expected to be completed in 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aria still thriving after 10 years - VIDEO
The Aria opened on the heels of the Great Recession and managed to survive. It is now known for its art, environmental sustainability and poker. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Opening ceremony of the first Chick-fil-A restaurant inside a casino
Opening ceremony of the first Chick-fil-A restaurant inside a casino at the Golden Nugget on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Fire damages 7 cars at Las Vegas airport parking garage - VIDEO
Firefighters on Saturday morning extinguished a car blaze that damaged six other vehicles in a parking garage at McCarran International Airport. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Changes Everything: Grandma - LVCVA ad
"Grandma" is a new television spot from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority prepared to entice visitors to come during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. (Visit Las Vegas/YouTube)
Vegas Changes Everything: Chaos - LVCVA ad
"Chaos" is a new television spot from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority prepared to entice visitors to come during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. (Visit Las Vegas/YouTube)
New allegations involved Steve, Elaine Wynn - VIDEO
The new allegations were presented Friday in a motion that included a 2018 affidavit, alleging former hairstylist Jorgen Nielsen tried to convince a friend to say Steve Wynn raped her and that she bore his son. The affidavit also included new allegations suggesting Elaine Wynn and Nielson orchestrated the assault scandal. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fitness chain Life Time acquires former Sullivan Square site
Fitness chain Life Time has acquired the former Sullivan Square site in Las Vegas for $14 million. The southwest valley property, across the street from Ikea, is little more than a giant hole in the ground. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Fashion Outlets of Las Vegas in Primm outlet mall changing its name - VIDEO
Chad Dillow, co-owner of Step Right Up, is building his attraction at Prizm Outlets, which recently changed it name from Fashion Outlets of Las Vegas, in Primm. It will include 3D trick art, ax throwing, escape rooms and carnival-themed games. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
O.J. Simpson files lawsuit against The Cosmopolitan over TMZ story - VIDEO
A lawsuit filed Thursday alleges that The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas defamed O.J. Simpson when hotel employees told TMZ he was kicked out of the casino “for belligerence” in November 2017. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Phil Maloof on selling his Palms Place penthouse.
Phil Maloof sold his 59th-floor penthouse at Palms Place. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bleutech announces Las Vegas land purchase deal
Bleutech Park Properties reached a purchase agreement for 210 acres at Las Vegas Boulevard and Cactus Avenue, project spokesman Tom Letizia announced Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at a news conference at the M Resort. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Stolen Dodge Challenger found, suspect arrested - VIDEO
A $250,000 custom-built Dodge Challenger was stolen on Oct. 30, 2019, just before it was to be displayed at the Specialty Equipment Market Association trade show in Las Vegas this week. The thief was found by an Nevada Highway Patrol trooper, who rammed the trooper's car with the Challenger and got away. The suspect was ultimately arrested and the car recovered. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Terbine's, a tech firm, decision to relocate business from Bay Area to Las Vegas
Terbine's, a tech firm, decision to relocate business from Bay Area to Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
A walk through the historic Huntridge Theater in Las Vegas - VIDEO
The Huntridge Theater became a musical venue in 1992 and was a staging ground for groups on the rise and alternative superstars, from Smashing Pumpkins to Sarah McLachlan, the Deftones, Nine Inch Nails, Green Day and Fugazi. The venue has been closed since 2004. This video, taken on Oct. 31, 2019, shows what's left of the theater after 15 years. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts International looking to sell another property
MGM Resorts International is working to sell its MGM Grand property on the Las Vegas Strip. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Developer Sam Cherry reveals plans for shareDOWNTOWN.
Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Councilwoman Olivia Diaz will attend this event where plans are revealed for a future apartment complex in the Arts District. (Shea Johnson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Convention Center expansion update - VIDEO
Take a drive outside of the new Las Vegas Convention Center expansion project. (Severiano Galvan/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Binion's debuts a spinning bar overlooking Fremont Street Experience - VIDEO
Binion's debuted its spinning bar inside the Whiskey Licker Up Saloon. The Rotating bar only goes at one full rotation per 15 minutes overlooking the Fremont Street Experience. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Day 3 of the 2019 Global Gaming Expo
Day 3 of the 2019 Global Gaming Expo took place at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Southern Nevada could set a new resale-price record in coming months.
The median sales price of previously owned single-family homes – the bulk of the market – was $310,000 in September. Before the economy crashed last decade, prices peaked in June 2006 at $315,000, according to the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors.(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Walmart container park in Henderson - VIDEO
Henderson could be home to a container park associated with a Walmart Inc. initiative. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Resorts World construction update - Video
Resorts World Las Vegas continues its construction on the Las Vegas Strip. Review-Journal studio host Aaron Drawhorn and business reporter Rick Velotta go over the newest updates in the construction. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman speaks about the new International Innovation Center @ Vegas during th ...
Foreign delegations tour tech hub in downtown Las Vegas
By / RJ

Las Vegas city officials welcomed delegations from six countries to its technology-focused coworking space in downtown on Monday, a day before the official start of one of the largest consumer electronic shows in the U.S.