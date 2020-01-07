Sony car features panoramic screen on dashboard
Sony unveilved a sedan with 33 sensors, a panoramic screen on the dashboard and 360 Reality Audio. The prototype bears the new logo of Sony’s safety initiative, Vision-S.
The prototype bears the new logo of Sony’s safety initiative, Vision-S. There is 360 Reality Audio to surround drivers with sound, and the panoramic screen is used for both driving and entertainment.
“This prototype embodies our contribution to the future of mobility and contains a variety of Sony’s technologies,” said CEO Kenichiro Yoshida. “There are 33 sensors to monitor the outside and inside of the car proving the viability of sensing features and the capabilities of Sony’s solutions.”