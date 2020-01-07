Sony plans PlayStation 5 release in time for holidays

Sony will release the PlayStation 5 around this “holiday season,” it said Monday at CES. Executive Jim Ryan said more will be revealed about the console in the coming months.

The logo for Sony's PlayStation 5 is seen Monday at CES. The company plans to release the video game console in time for the holiday season this year. (Alex Chhith/achhith@reviewjournal.com)

Sony will release the PlayStation 5 around this “holiday season,” it announced Monday at CES.

CES 2020 All the latest news, products and information from CES 2020 in Las Vegas

Upgrades from Sony’s current offerings include 3D audio sound, haptics/adaptive triggers, ultra-high-speed SSD, hardware-based ray tracing and ultra-HD Blu-ray. More will be revealed about the console in the coming months, said Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan.

“With that foundation, the PS 5 will inspire developers to create expansive worlds with new gameplay experiences that are more immersive than ever before in how they look sound and feel,” Ryan said.

Looking back, Ryan said, the PlayStation 4 surpassed the original PlayStation in terms of lifetime sales at 106 million units. It is the second-best-selling gaming console after the PlayStation 2. The company also reports it has sold 1.15 billion games and 5 million virtual reality units.

This is a developing story. Come back for updates.