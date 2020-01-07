Sony plans PlayStation 5 release in time for holidays
Sony will release the PlayStation 5 around this “holiday season,” it said Monday at CES. Executive Jim Ryan said more will be revealed about the console in the coming months.
Upgrades from Sony’s current offerings include 3D audio sound, haptics/adaptive triggers, ultra-high-speed SSD, hardware-based ray tracing and ultra-HD Blu-ray. More will be revealed about the console in the coming months, said Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan.
“With that foundation, the PS 5 will inspire developers to create expansive worlds with new gameplay experiences that are more immersive than ever before in how they look sound and feel,” Ryan said.
Looking back, Ryan said, the PlayStation 4 surpassed the original PlayStation in terms of lifetime sales at 106 million units. It is the second-best-selling gaming console after the PlayStation 2. The company also reports it has sold 1.15 billion games and 5 million virtual reality units.
