TCL unveils 3 new phones at pre-CES press conference

TCL Corp. announced its new 10 series — TCL 10Pro, TCL 10L, TCL 10 5G — that will come to the market this year during a Monday press conference at CES 2020.

Harry Wu, vice president of TLC Electronics, during the TCL news conference at Mandalay Bay Convention Center Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, before start of the CES trade show, which runs Tuesday through Friday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Industry insiders listen to a media event by TCL Electronics ahead of CES 2020 on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 in Las Vegas (Julie Wootton-Greener/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

TCL Corp. announced three new cellphones Monday during a pre-CES 2020 press conference at Mandalay Bay.

The company unveiled new phones — TCL 10Pro, TCL 10L, TCL 10 5G — that will come to the market this year.

The TCL 10 series of phones will start at $500. Some attendees gasped and made comments like “wow” when they heard the news.

Stefan Streit, general manager of global marketing for TCL Mobile, talked about “Display Greatness,” a company push for better display quality.

In 2020, TCL will have headphones can be “untethered” for 33 hours before needing to be charged, said Chris Larson, senior vice president of TCL North America.

Larson said the company’s focus is on meeting the changing needs of its users. He talked about TCL’s 6-Series Roku TV, which was introduced in 2018.

In just five years, the TCL brand has risen to No. 2 among top television sellers in the United States.

The company was first in North American sales volumes in March and July, and second in global TV shipments in 2019, said Harry Wu, vice president of TCL Electronics.

TCL will have a new development in mini-LED technology this year: TVs with Vidrian Mini-LED technology, the company said.

The company expects the biggest television sales this year will be 65 inches and larger, officials said, and it will launch more 8K TVs.

The company also announced the THX certified game mode in TCL TVs.

