Vibrator a finalist for CES 2020 Last Gadget Standing
It appears sex tech will be a a draw at CES 2020, where such products will for the first time qualify for awards. The trade show about all things tech runs Jan. 7 to 10 in Las Vegas.
Last Gadget Standing announced its ten finalists for 2020’s Consumer Electronics Show Thursday. They also include a plush toy that doubles as a learning robot and a smart button.
Hundreds applied and ten were chosen by a group of judges. The ten finalists will demonstrate their products before an audience and votes will be taken by applause Jan. 9 at 10:30 a.m. in the Las Vegas Convention Center.Those who cannot attend can vote online through Jan. 7 by clicking the like button on their top product.
The finalists are:
— Lioness Vibrator, Lioness
— MedWand, MedWand Solutions, Inc.
— Octobo, Thinker-Tinker
— WOWCube, CubiOs Inc
— Orbi WiFi 6 Mesh, NETGEAR
— ClearUP Sinus Pain Relief, Tivic Health
— Phyn Smart Water Assistant, Phyn
— Flic 2 Smart Button, Flic
— DoodleMatic Mobile Game Maker, Tink Digital Inc
— Ambassador Interpreter, Waverly Labs Inc.
