Vibrator a finalist for CES 2020 Last Gadget Standing

It appears sex tech will be a a draw at CES 2020, where such products will for the first time qualify for awards.

Lioness Smart Vibrator (https://lioness.io/)

Lioness Smart Vibrator (https://lioness.io/)

MedWand Basic (medwand.com)

Octobo (thinker-tinker.com)

WOWCube (wowcube/Instagram)

Orbi WiFi 6 Mesh (netgear.com)

ClearUP Sinus Pain Relief (tivichealth.com)

Phyn Smart Water Assistant (Phyn)

Flic 2 Smart Button (Flic)

Doodlematic Mobile Game Maker (doodlematic.com)

Ambassador Interpreter (waverlylabs.com)

A vibrator is a finalist for CES 2020’s Last Gadget Standing award.

It appears sex tech will be a a draw at CES 2020, where such products will for the first time qualify for awards. The trade show about all things tech runs Jan. 7 to 10 in Las Vegas.

Last Gadget Standing announced its ten finalists for 2020’s Consumer Electronics Show Thursday. They also include a plush toy that doubles as a learning robot and a smart button.

Hundreds applied and ten were chosen by a group of judges. The ten finalists will demonstrate their products before an audience and votes will be taken by applause Jan. 9 at 10:30 a.m. in the Las Vegas Convention Center.Those who cannot attend can vote online through Jan. 7 by clicking the like button on their top product.

The finalists are:

— Lioness Vibrator, Lioness

— MedWand, MedWand Solutions, Inc.

— Octobo, Thinker-Tinker

— WOWCube, CubiOs Inc

— Orbi WiFi 6 Mesh, NETGEAR

— ClearUP Sinus Pain Relief, Tivic Health

— Phyn Smart Water Assistant, Phyn

— Flic 2 Smart Button, Flic

— DoodleMatic Mobile Game Maker, Tink Digital Inc

— Ambassador Interpreter, Waverly Labs Inc.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.