Wearable tech designed to help you feel cool, comfortable, healthy

Of those 175,000 attendees who buzzed around Las Vegas convention floors at the CES trade show last week, many were uncomfortable.

At an event of CES’ magnitude, visitors were likely to have been too warm or too cool, wearing ill-fitting shoes or were unable to listen to their preferred music.

It’s one setting where the use of wearable technology would come in handy.

Several exhibiting companies had just that kind of products on display — new wearables that can be used to make users feel more comfortable or glean insights relating to their health.

Huami is a biometric and activity data-driven company that will launch a series of innovative wearables this year.

“The smart wearables industry represents the future growth phase of the smartphone industry, and it is also the core catalyst in the revolution of the health care industry,” Huami CEO Huang Wang said in an internal email to his staff. “The next decade will still be an era of people-centric technology development.”

Embr Wave

The Wave by Embr Labs is an intelligent bracelet that aims to warm or cool the body by five degrees by applying warming or cooling sensations to the inner wrist.

A study with Johnson & Johnson Innovation showed that wearing the Wave resulted in a 16 percent reduction in Hot Flash Related Daily interference in users.

Participants in a second study with Johnson & Johnson Innovation who used Sleep Mode saw a 28 percent reduction in sleep onset latency as well as an increase in nighttime sleep.

Mutrics Smart Audio Sunglasses

Mutrics Smartglasses combine sunglasses and headphones into one stylish product.

The company claims to integrate 5.1 surround sound system and a built-in microphone inside sweat-resistant, polarized wayfarer-style sunglasses.

Time-C

IEVA creates wearables that provide wearers with insights regarding their environment, routines and habits. The company’s Time-C watch can track environmental pollution, luminosity, noise, temperature, humidity, UV and inertial activity. It uses that data to provide insights and suggestions for dietary, skin care and hair care products.

WAHU Adaptive Sole

Wahu received the top-level Innovation Award in the wearable technology category at CES 2020.

The company says its adaptive sole is the first in the world to be able to immediately adapt to changes in external environment and to the person wearing the shoe.

The prototype uses micro-compressors, interconnected cavities and artificial intelligence to allow users to activate settings via an app to adjust to walking on indoor surfaces, trails or urban environments.

