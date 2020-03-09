Channel Partners expo in Las Vegas postponed due to coronavirus

Informa Tech said in a statement that the company is disappointed but that “the experience and safety of our community and everyone involved in the event continues to be our top priority.”

The Sands Convention and Expo Center in Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Channel Partners Conference & Expo, which had been scheduled for Monday to Thursday at the Sands Expo and Convention Center, has been postponed in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

Events Director Joseph Marks said in an email Sunday that Informa Tech, the company organizing the technology services conference, is “working to put together options” for new dates.

“With the rapidly developing circumstances and in light of corporate travel considerations continuing to escalate, we’ve worked as quickly as possible to explore our options,” Marks said.

Marks said about 6,000 people typically attend the conference.

The company said attendees’ registration will automatically be transferred to the rescheduled dates, and anyone with questions or concerns can email cpexpo@informa.com.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates the Sands Expo and Convention Center.