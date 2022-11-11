Classic cars take over Convention Center for Las Vegas auction

Mecum Auctions is back in Las Vegas and offering car buyers 1,000 cars at the Las Vegas Convention Center this weekend.

Gene Nemanich of Austin Texas, left, and his friend David Daniel of Houston check out a 1971 Stutz Blackhawk that was formerly owned by Elvis Presley during Mecum Las Vegas auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

People check out cars during Mecum Las Vegas auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

John Reinbolz of Beaumont Calif. checks out cars during Mecum Las Vegas auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Tom Zink of Oregon checks out a 1934 Ford 5-Window Coupe Street Rod during Mecum Las Vegas auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Tom Zink of Oregon poses for a photo riding his 1941 Ford Super Deluxe Coupe during Mecum Las Vegas auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

People check out cars during Mecum Las Vegas auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

People check out cars during Mecum Las Vegas auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A 1955 Ford Fairlane Sedan is seen on the auction block during Mecum Las Vegas auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A 1933 Packard Twelve Sedan Limousine, which is believed to have been previously owned by infamous mobster Bugsy Siegel, is displayed during Mecum Las Vegas auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Denis Grenon of Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, left, and Andrew Lacombe of Montreal, right, check out 1971 Stutz Blackhawk, foreground, that was formerly owned by Elvis Presley during Mecum Las Vegas auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

People check out cars during Mecum Las Vegas auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

People check out cars during Mecum Las Vegas auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Jim Landis gave one piece of advice Thursday morning to the hundreds of visitors at the Mecum Las Vegas traveling car auction: “Bid early and bid often.”

Landis, an auctioneer for Mecum Auctions Inc., shared the advice before the first vehicle, a 1969 BSA motorcycle, sold for $5,500.

The three-day event, which started Thursday, at the Las Vegas Convention Center features 1,000 vehicles up for grabs ranging from a 1914 Ford Model T to a 2022 McLaren 720S Spider.

“It’s much like a sporting event for cars, and it’s a car sale where everything’s for sale,” Sam Murtaugh, Mecum’s chief operating officer, said.

But running the event can be a strenuous task, especially for its fast-talking auctioneers. Murtaugh said Mecum uses a rotation of three auctioneers who run the show for 20 minutes and then take a 40 minute break.

For this year’s show, he expects about 20,000 people to attend and noted that it’s open to the public, who could attend as spectators or bidders.

“Anything and everything is here,” Las Vegas resident Ralph Garcia said, who has attended several Mecum shows across the country.

Cars for the Las Vegas auction were provided to Mecum from sellers across the country, but each auction usually features a regional selection of cars, said Murtaugh.

Some marquee vehicles have ties to Las Vegas’ past such as a 1971 Stutz Blackhawk formerly owned by Elvis Presley and a 1933 Packard Twelve Sedan Limousine, previously owned by mobster Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel. Both the cars will roll across the auction block on Saturday, according to David Morton, manager of communications and event marketing for Mecum Auctions.

‘Community coming together’

San Diego, California resident Kirby Horrell was at the Convention Center selling his 1965 El Camino.

He wanted to sell through Mecum Auctions because the show provides a “higher level” of visibility and professionalism compared to other methods of selling classic vehicles. But what he really enjoys is the community built around the auctions.

“You can look at what other car builders are doing to get ideas,” Horrell said. “It’s enriching because of the social aspect and the car community coming together for these auctions.”

The auction is able to build an audience because it travels around the country while also broadcasting its events on TV and online, said Murtaugh.

Jim and Teresa Roberts learned of Mecum Auctions after watching its events on TV, and decided to finally take the step to watch in-person. The pair run a body shop in Brooklyn, Michigan and came to Las Vegas for the NHRA Nevada Nationals at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last month and the Specialty Equipment Market Association show, which wrapped up last week.

“After seeing it on TV, we also wondered how a Mecum Auction works,” Teresa Roberts said.

The couple were impressed by the variety of cars and said they would only buy a vehicle if it was something they “couldn’t live without” and if it was in their price range.

Bargains could be had at the show — a 2003 Porsche 911 sold for $24,000 which was about 25 percent lower than the $32,100 price tag seen on Kelley Blue Book.

Doors open at 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday with the auction starting at 10 a.m.

Visitor tickets cost $20 per person in advance or $30 at the door; children 12 and younger are admitted for free. Bidder registration is available online at Mecum.com with tickets ranging from $200 to $500, and includes admission for two.

Mecum Auctions will roll through Las Vegas this weekend before heading to Kansas City, Missouri Dec. 1-3 and then Kissimmee, Florida Jan. 4-15, 2023.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow@seanhemmers34 on Twitter.