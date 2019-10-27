Commercial drone expo returns to Las Vegas this week

The Commercial UAV Expo Americas opens a three-day run in Las Vegas starting Monday at the Westgate. The event focuses on commercial UAS integration and operation.

The Commercial UAV Expo Americas returns to Las Vegas with a three-day run starting Monday at the Westgate.

Highlighting the expo, which focuses on commercial USA integration and operation, will be keynote presentations on Tuesday from NASA administrator James Bridenstine and Bala Ganesh, vice president of the Advanced Technology Group at UPS.

Presented by Diversified Communications’ Commercial UAV News, the expo covers covers industries including construction; energy and utilities; forestry and agriculture; infrastructure and transportation; mining and aggregates; public safety and emergency services; security; and surveying and mapping.

“The full power of the drone industry will be on display at our 5 th edition of Commercial UAV Expo,” Lisa Murray, group director of Diversified Communications and organizer of Commercial UAV Expo Americas, said in a news release. “By convening the most influential companies and thought leaders to share their expertise and solutions, we are offering access to anyone involved in the commercial drone market to learn from the best.”

Bridenstine, who was sworn in as NASA’s 13th Administrator on April 23, 2018, will share how unmanned systems help achieve NASA’s missions to the moon and Mars and the industrialization of space.

Ganesh, who leads the Advanced Technology Group at UPS, will speak on the FAA’s recent granting of the first full Part 135 certification to operate a drone airline without limits on the size or scope of operations, the release said. He will cover opportunities for transportation and delivery, and share insight into the challenges and achievements of integrating a leading-edge drone program into a large and well-established airline fleet, the release said.

After the presentations on Tuesday, a keynote panel discussion titled “UAS Insights and Strategies for Success in the Current Marketplace” will feature drone-industry CEOs discussing their successes in the current commercial drone market along insights into future challenges and opportunities.

