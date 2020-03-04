Company cancels Las Vegas Atmosphere show citing coronavirus

The event, which was supposed to be held at the new Caesars Forum conference center March 23-27 will take place via video, streaming and small local events, “rather than an in-person event in Las Vegas,” according to a post on the show’s website.

Rendering of exterior of Caesars Forum meeting center (Caesars Entertainment)

Engineering company Aruba Networks said it will not host its upcoming Atmosphere conference this month citing the spread of coronavirus.

The decision was made “out of an abundance of caution,” the post reads, as the company continues to monitor the potential impacts of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

This come on the heels of software company Adobe announcing similar plans, and the total cancellation of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations planned summit.

Many other upcoming conferences in Las Vegas still are scheduled as planned.