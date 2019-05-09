Contractor tentatively chosen for final phase of LVCC overhaul

The Martin-Harris/Turner Joint Venture was recommended for a $3.5 million pre-construction contract for the Las Vegas Convention Center renovation project.

Aerial view of the Las Vegas Convention Center expansion on April 18, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

A design rendering, released April 10, 2018, showing how the Las Vegas Convention Center District Phase Two Expansion is expected to look on completion. (tvsdesign/Design Las Vegas)

The contractor building the new exhibition hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center has been recommended to oversee pre-construction and construction of the final phase of the $1.4 billion overhaul of the campus.

The Martin-Harris/Turner Joint Venture, currently building the $935.1 million, 600,000-square-foot exhibition hall and meeting room complex at Convention Center Drive and Paradise Road, on Wednesday was deemed the best bidder on the two-year renovation of the four other exhibition halls by the Las Vegas Convention Center District Committee. The renovation project is expected to begin in January 2021 when the new exhibition hall is completed.

The joint venture is a collaboration between New York-based Turner Construction and Martin-Harris Construction of Las Vegas.

Martin-Harris/Turner listed a fixed fee of $3.5 million for pre-construction services on renovations.

The committee’s recommendation, reached in a unanimous vote, will be considered by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors Tuesday.

Klai Juba Wald and Design Las Vegas has been designated as architects of record for the project.

LVCVA administrators conducted a five-step process to choose a construction manager at risk for the project. Seven companies submitted their qualifications for the job. Administrators said five of the companies met requirements and in April, they submitted requests for proposals. Three finalists — Martin-Harris/Turner, AECOM Hunt and The Penta Building Group — emerged as finalists and after an evaluation completed May 1.

The pre-construction management contract was bid at $3.5 million with the construction contract locked at 2.65 percent of the cost of the work.

