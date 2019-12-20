Contractors top off conference center at World Market Center

The 315,000-square-foot Expo at World Market Center was topped out by contractors Thursday and is about seven months away from opening for the Summer World Market.

Rows of cars fill surrounding parking lots as crowds of people gather for the opening day of the Las Vegas Market at the World Market Center, Jan. 27, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The last time Bob Maricich, president and CEO of International Market Centers, talked publicly about the Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas, it was, at that point, the hottest day of the year, in July.

On Thursday, Maricich was at it again on one of the coldest days of the year as contractors Marnell Cos. and the Penta Building Group conducted a topping-off ceremony for the 315,000-square-foot convention facility scheduled to open in time for the five-day Summer World Market. The event annually draws 50,000 people to the massive World Market Center in late July.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.