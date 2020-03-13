Cooperator Expo in Las Vegas postponed

The one-day show for community associaton professionsals was slated for April 29 and draws roughly 5,000 attendees, according to figures from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

The Cooperator Expo has been rescheduled for November 17 “out of an abundance of caution.”

“We want to keep everyone safe, healthy, and able to focus on getting the most out of their day at the show, and we feel that rescheduling is the best way to achieve that,” according to the show’s statement.

It’s not the only convention to postpone, or even cancel, their event as a growing number of other business conventions and sporting events have altered their schedules.

