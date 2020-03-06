Coronavirus concerns postpone Las Vegas security trade show

Reed Exhibitions Group Vice President Will Wise said in a statement the decision was not made lightly.

Attendees browse through the International Security Conference & Exposition, also known as ISC West, at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 12, 2018. ISC West is the largest security industry trade show in the U.S. (Review-Journal file photo)

Trade show operator Reed Exhibitions announced Friday that it would push back this month’s security industry conference ISC West at the Sands Expo and Convention Center to July, citing the spread of COVID-19.

The trade show was scheduled for March 17-20.

Reed Exhibitions Group Vice President Will Wise said in a statement the decision was not made lightly.

“It is imperative that we maintain our commitment to prioritize the health and safety of everyone involved with ISC West … and we look forward to welcoming the global security and public safety community to Las Vegas in July,” Wise said.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates the Sands Expo and Convention Center.

