Cowboy Christmas to begin Wednesday with tree lighting, entertainment

Cowboy Christmas, the annual Western-themed gift show tied to NFR, kicks off Wednesday in Las Vegas after a yearlong hiatus.

Kylee Hamilton of Texas, marketing for Charlie 1 Horse, organizes felt hats available for purchase at Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.(Elizabeth Brumley / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cowboys, cowgirls and Christmas shoppers can tick items off their shopping lists beginning Wednesday evening with the return of Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Cowboy Christmas, the National Finals Rodeo’s companion Western-themed gift show, returns to Las Vegas after a yearlong hiatus. Organizers say demand “has never been higher” for the show that’s grown from about 31,400 attendees in its first year to more than 250,000 in 2019.

Cowboy Christmas begins Wednesday evening with a tree lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. at the Las Vegas Convention Center south hall.

Entertainment for the kickoff night will continue with performances by Shane Minor, Drake Milligan and Easton Corbin at 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Ariat Rodeo Live Stage; a rodeo fashion show at 6 p.m. at Booth 1831; and an appearance from Bullfighters Only at 7 p.m. at the Wrangler Rodeo Arena.

This year’s gift convention will include more than 350 exhibitors from across the country. Products include custom-made jewelry, western wear, boots and spurs, furniture, original art, handmade crafts and home goods, organizers said.

The annual Western-themed gift show has been a rodeo tradition since 1986, just a year after NFR first came to Las Vegas.

More than 60 concerts will take place around the show, and a one-way shuttle service will connect Cowboy Christmas at the convention center with the rodeo events at Thomas & Mack Center.

The gift show continues from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 2-11.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.