Culinary Union convention center workers authorize strike

December 9, 2022 - 12:50 pm
 
Workers prepare a Swapped 1993 Toyota 4Runner, left, ahead of the Specialty Equipment Market As ...
Workers prepare a Swapped 1993 Toyota 4Runner, left, ahead of the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) trade show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Culinary Union workers for the contracted food service provider of the Las Vegas Convention Center unanimously authorized a strike, the union announced Friday.

A strike authorization vote doesn’t necessarily mean workers will walk off the job, and union officials indicated negotiations are continuing.

Culinary Local 226 represents about 300 cooks, dishwashers, banquet servers, concessions cashiers and other workers employed by Sodexo Centerplate, the Convention Center’s exclusive contracted food and beverage supplier. The union is demanding higher pay for its workers. The average pay currently is between $16 and $19 an hour.

Union officials did not say how many people voted in the election that occurred Wednesday and Thursday, but they said the vote was unanimous.

“After the COVID-19 pandemic, convention business is booming again, and Culinary Union members work tirelessly to provide the best service,” said Ted Pappageorge, secretary-treasurer for the union. “The Las Vegas Convention Center generates billions in positive economic impact for Nevada per year, but the workers who make that possible are getting left behind. Sodexo Centerplate workers at the Las Vegas Convention Center voted to authorize a strike because they deserve first-class jobs.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

