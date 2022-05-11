68°F
Delayed Convention Center renovation project to begin next year

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 11, 2022
 
Conventioneers arrive on opening day of the World of Concrete construction trade show at Las Vegas Convention Center Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The planned Las Vegas Convention Center renovation that was canceled when COVID-19 shut down tourism in 2020 will begin next year.

The three-year project will include construction of a climate-controlled corridor linking the North, Central and South halls of the center, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority executives said Wednesday.

The $597.6 million project construction will begin after the conclusion of the ConExpo-Con/Ag construction industry trade show in March 2023.

The center’s North and Central halls will be closed for six-month periods during construction in 2024 and 2025, according to a schedule presented Wednesday during a joint meeting of the Las Vegas Convention Center District Committee and the Oversight Panel for Convention Facilities in Clark County.

The two committees oversee Convention Center construction projects and were established to oversee construction of the West Hall expansion that opened last year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

