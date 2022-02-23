51°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Conventions

DICE Summit returns to Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 23, 2022 - 2:37 pm
 
After a year away because of the pandemic, the DICE Summit returned to Las Vegas. The three-day ...
After a year away because of the pandemic, the DICE Summit returned to Las Vegas. The three-day conference, which began Tuesday, brings together game developers from around the world to connect and network. (Lukas Eggen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

After a year away because of the pandemic, the DICE Summit returned to Las Vegas. The three-day conference, which began Tuesday, brings together game developers from around the world to connect and network.

The event always is a highlight for many of the attendees. This year, however, was a little more special, given how the world has changed since the pandemic began.

“If there’s one thing we’ve learned through all the zoom calls and teams meetings and Google Meets, it’s the power of video games to serve as an unimaginably positive force to bring people together socially, when they couldn’t be together physically,” Meggan Scavio, President at the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences, said during her opening remarks.

For many, this week is the first time since the pandemic started that they’ve attended a major industry event and gotten to see friends and colleagues in person.

“It’s genuinely awesome to see everyone,” game director Mike Bithell said. “It’s just a very nice atmosphere and I think people are very excited to be out and seeing people to be honest.”

Pre-pandemic, DICE was one event that Bithell made sure to attend as often as he could. He wasn’t alone.

“I think it’s the intimacy,” Bithell said. “It’s a very small crowd. It’s a conference where you know people and can have cool, interesting conversations. The bigger conferences, it can feel like you’re having two-minute conversations with hundreds of people. This is more like, you can sit down and have a proper chat with a friend.”

DICE continues through Thursday, culminating with the 25th DICE Awards Thursday evening. The event brings together developers both large and small, and they are excited to see what’s next for the gaming industry.

“The pandemic has shown to the rest of the world the lasting impact of games to unite us,” Scavio said during her opening speech.

“It’s one of the most powerful mediums ever created.”

MOST READ
1
Jon Jones shown head-butting Las Vegas police car in video
Jon Jones shown head-butting Las Vegas police car in video
2
Groundbreaking Vegas magician The Amazing Johnathan dies at 63
Groundbreaking Vegas magician The Amazing Johnathan dies at 63
3
Hawaii resident hits jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
Hawaii resident hits jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
4
Chiefs cornerback sucker-punched and stomped man in brawl, police say
Chiefs cornerback sucker-punched and stomped man in brawl, police say
5
3 lucky winners claim $965K in jackpots at Las Vegas casinos
3 lucky winners claim $965K in jackpots at Las Vegas casinos
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST