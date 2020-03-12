Divorce group cancels Las Vegas conference citing coronavirus

The list of business conferences in Las Vegas that have either postponed or canceled continues to grow with the latest being the National Association of Divorce Professionals.

The trade organization said it would be cancelling the NADP Experience 2020 “due to the risks from the coronavirus and the uncertainty of its progress over the coming months.”

The event was expected to draw about 1,000 people and take place May 14-16 at Park MGM. The organization said it is currently looking to reschedule the event for next year.

