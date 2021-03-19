Former US president set to attend Las Vegas convention this fall

George W. Bush will take part in the Las Vegas convention Excell 2021, put on by Carson Group, this October.

Las Vegas conventions are coming back in 2021 and attracting major speakers — including at least one former president.

Financial services firm Carson Group announced Friday that President George W. Bush is on the special guest list for its annual conference, Excell 2021. The event is set to take place Oct. 12-14 at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

The convention had originally been slated for June of 2020 but was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The upcoming show will be offered as both an in-person and a virtual event.

Bush’s conversation is titled, “The Challenges Facing Our Nation in the 21st Century and the Power of Freedom,” and will be addressed to the financial advisers, team members and industry influencers attending the convention, according to a Friday news release.

“Advisors will not only acquire knowledge from insightful experts on specialized topics like financial planning best practices, new technology and prospecting strategies but will also have the opportunity to learn from great leaders like President Bush,” Carson Group founder and CEO Ron Carson said of Excell 2021. “That is our goal for advisors and their teams at Excell: to serve their clients’ best interests by growing into well-rounded business owners who further our profession for the better.”

Excell is one of the longest-running financial service conferences and has more than 12,000 attendees across 25 conferences, according to the release.

