Hispanic Chamber of Commerce conference picks Las Vegas

The United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce national conference will be held in Las Vegas in September, according to an announcement early Friday.

Peter Guzman, president of the Latin Chamber of Commerce, speaks during a press conference announcing a new grant program aimed at helping small businesses and nonprofits in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

“The United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is excited to host our 2021 National Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, a state and city fueled by the economic power, tenacity and resilience of Hispanic-owned business,” Ramiro A. Cavazos, USHCC president and CEO said in the release.

The event will be held Sept. 26-28, and brings together business leaders representing 61 million Americans.

“To come out of the devastating COVID-19 pandemic and immediately be selected as the U.S. host for the 2021 USHCC Annual National Conference is just a great honor for our wonderful city and speaks wonders about the Latin Chamber and how very far we’ve come as a vibrant organization here in Nevada,” Peter Guzman, president of the Latin Chamber of Commerce Nevada, said in the release.

