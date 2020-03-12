Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries cancels Las Vegas conference

The annual event was scheduled to take place April 25-30 and was estimated to draw in about 3,500 attendees, according to the Las Vegas Visitors and Convention Authority.

Scrap metal recycling pile. (Review-Journal file photo)

Due to the World Health Organization deeming the coronavirus a global pandemic, the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries said Thursday it will not be hosting its convention next month at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

The annual event was scheduled to take place April 25-30 and was estimated to draw in about 3,500 attendees, according to the Las Vegas Visitors and Convention Authority.

“Given that the World Health Organization officially deemed this a pandemic, and in light of the many states declaring an emergency along with associated closures and curtailments of normal daily life, it is impossible for ISRI to hold the convention as planned,” ISRI Chair Brian Shine said in a statement. “Therefore, for the safety of all involved, we cannot move forward with the ISRI 2020 convention in April of this year.”

He said the organization is exploring a number of options such as hosting the event at a later date and looking at “different methods of information delivery.”

Several other business conferences and sporting events have been impacted by the coronavirus.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.