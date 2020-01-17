Interior, Agriculture secretaries to speak at SHOT Show in Las Vegas
Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and Interior Secretary David Bernhardt will speak at the National Shooting Sports Foundation’s SHOT Show in Las Vegas Tuesday.
The two will participate in a fireside chat and a roundtable where they can be expected to discuss wildlife habitat management, regulatory reform, chronic wasting disease, sage grouse, grey wolves, and prairie potholes. They also will participate in a roundtable on conservation.
According to a spokesperson, both cabinet secretaries are hunters.