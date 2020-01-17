Interior, Agriculture secretaries to speak at SHOT Show in Las Vegas

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and Interior Secretary David Bernhardt will speak at the National Shooting Sports Foundation’s SHOT Show in Las Vegas Tuesday.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue speaks at an Ag Policy Summit during a visit Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 to Decatur, Ill. Perdue is set to speak at SHOT Show in Las Vegas Tuesday. (AP Photo/John O'Connor)

David Bernhardt, a former oil and gas lobbyist, speaks before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee at his confirmation hearing to head the Interior Department, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 28, 2019. Bernhardt is set to speak at SHOT Show in Las Vegas Tuesday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The two will participate in a fireside chat and a roundtable where they can be expected to discuss wildlife habitat management, regulatory reform, chronic wasting disease, sage grouse, grey wolves, and prairie potholes. They also will participate in a roundtable on conservation.

According to a spokesperson, both cabinet secretaries are hunters.