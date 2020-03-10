International Wireless Communications Expo postpones Las Vegas show

The International Wireless Communications Expo, which was set to take place March 30 through April 3 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, has been postponed.

Part of the International Wireless Communications Expo is shown in the Las Vegas Convention Center at 3150 Paradise Road in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 29, 2017. (Review-Journal file photo)

Screen shot from www.iwceexpo.com on Tuesday March 10, 2020.

Another Las Vegas convention is being postponed in light of “corporate travel considerations continuing to escalate.”

The International Wireless Communications Expo, which was set to take place March 30 through April 3 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, now will take place at a yet to be determined date.

“After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to postpone IWCE 2020. We will continue to keep everyone informed and will announce a new date shortly. We understand that there will be a lot of questions and concerns following this announcement,” a post reads on the show website.

Show organizers will automatically transfer attendee registration to the rescheduled event, the post said. “For exhibitors and sponsors, we will transfer your program to the future event. Your Account Manager will be reaching out personally in the next few days to discuss your immediate questions.”

IWCE’s announcement comes just days after the Channel Partners Conference & Expo postponed its show as well. Several other conventions continue to alter or outright cancel plans amid the COVID-19 outbreak.