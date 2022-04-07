Las Vegas championed by local meetings industry executives

For 26 years, Las Vegas has been the leading destination for meetings, conventions and trade shows and a group of local resort executives intend to keep it that way.

Las Vegas meetings industry executives gather in advance of Global Meetings Industry Day on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Meeting at the table (left to right) are Michael Massari, chief sales officer for Caesars Entertainment; Stephanie Glanzer, chief sales officer and senior vice president of MGM Resorts International; Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority; Chandra Allison, senior vice president of sales of The Venetian Resort Las Vegas; and Steve Blanner, executive vice president of hotel sales for Wynn Las Vegas and Encore. (Courtesy of Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority)

Las Vegas meetings industry leaders are in Washington on Thursday to support the U.S. Travel Association’s Global Meetings Industry Day.

Michael Massari, chief sales officer for Caesars Entertainment Inc., Stephanie Glanzer, chief sales officer and senior vice president of MGM Resorts International, Chandra Allison, senior vice president of sales of The Venetian Resort Las Vegas and Steve Blanner, executive vice president of hotel sales for Wynn Las Vegas and Encore, are boosting travel to Las Vegas for meetings, conventions and trade shows.

Las Vegas has been the No. 1 destination for meetings for 26 years.

According to the U.S. Travel Association, the U.S., as a result of the pandemic, saw a decline of $211 billion in business travel spending, $97 billion of which was caused by the decline in meetings, conventions and trade shows.

Tradeshow organizers say Las Vegas is a preferred destination because of the ease of conducting business and ample entertainment and hotel options — offerings that are critical to the success of a show.

The Venetian is turning its external signage blue Thursday in support of Global Meetings Industry Day.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.