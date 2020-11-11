Las Vegas Convention Center expansion nearly done

The process of putting up block letters LAS VEGAS CONVENTION CENTER continues along the new West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Las Vegas. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall expansion project is 96 percent complete.

Chief Operating Officer Brian Yost told the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors Tuesday that finishing touches are being applied to the new, $980.3 million building, including a solar-energy system.

Yost said polished concrete flooring is being applied around the building, along with carpet and way-finding signage. On the exterior, sidewalks, bollards and landscaping is being installed. Yost said since the beginning of the project, just short of 4 million person-hours of work have been put in.

The Boring Co.’s Convention Center Loop also is in finishing stages with ramps for the entrance and exit of vehicles underway at Station 1 and Station 3. An escalator has been installed at Station 2 and is being tested. Boring also is testing lighting, the heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, emergency fans, fire alarms and communications systems.

None of the Tesla vehicles planned for the system have arrived.

A mid-December completion is anticipated. The LVCVA had planned to have the building ready for CES, which will be staged online instead of in person in Las Vegas in January.

LVCVA President and CEO Steve Hill said he anticipates some pricing adjustments to occur on the project, but they’re well within projected and budgeted cost overruns.

At Station 3, workers are gearing to install a solar power generation system, approved in a unanimous vote by the board Tuesday.

The board reconsidered a March vote to authorize the $12.4 million, roof-mounted, 8.5 megawatt-hour system. Hill said the system would provide most of the new building’s power needs.

The system has a 25-year life expectancy and the LVCVA modified the transaction to include a lease-purchase agreement in addition to a 25-year lease. The 25-year lease cost would be $12.4 million, but a lease-purchase could reduce the cost to $10 million.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.