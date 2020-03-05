Las Vegas Convention Center steps up effort to fight coronavirus

Collaborating with the U.S. Travel Association and local and national public health agencies, the LVCVA is stepping up efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Showgoers arrive at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) show at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Carmelo Catalano of Utah Scientific talks to potential clients during the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) show at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is collaborating with the U.S. Travel Association and public health organizations to monitor the spread of the coronavirus and to issue updates to trade show customers and Southern Nevada’s resort community.

Shortly after the Centers for Disease Control began to prepare the public for the potential spread of COVID-19 in the United States, the LVCVA posted updates and guidelines on its business website explaining precautions it is taking.

No cases of the virus have been reported in Nevada and health authorities have not issued any domestic travel notices, precautions or guidance specific to travel. The CDC has, however, have updated international travel warnings to include South Korea and Italy in addition to China in its latest dispatches.

NXT Global Summit, and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations canceled planned meetings in Las Vegas and Adobe’s Summit and Aruba Networks’ Atmosphere conferences are being turned into online events.

But two major trade shows on the city’s convention calendar are intact as of Wednesday evening, including next week’s ConExpo-Con/Agg construction equipment show, and April’s National Association of Broadcasters event. The National Football League also has indicated it would go forward with April’s NFL Draft.

The LVCVA said the Las Vegas Convention Center has enhanced efforts to provide a healthy environment for upcoming events. So far, the convention center has:

-Increased cleaning protocols to include more frequent wiping and disinfecting of touch points in its facility during occupied show hours, such as door handles, elevator buttons, handrails, restroom stall doors and sinks.

-Added additional hand sanitizer stations in strategically placed areas throughout the facility.

-Increased the outside air intake/air change rates during occupied show hours.

-Reinforced its standard employee health practices, including sending employees home and or encouraging employees to stay home if they are sick or demonstrated health symptoms that could impact colleagues or guests.

-Reinforced its standard food safety awareness programs including frequent hand washing and making alcohol-based hand gel-rub available at every food station and every table at food outlets.

-Continue to participate in ongoing webinars and conference calls with the International Association of Venue Managers to stay abreast of new practices, protocols and guidance.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.