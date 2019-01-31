Las Vegas Market 2019: Freestanding tubs add panache to powder room

Buyers are drawn to sleeker, freestanding styles, along with sleek sink basins.

A free standing bathtub at the European showroom at the Las Vegas Market at World Market Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. According to representatives from European Bath Kitchen Tile & Stone, free standing tubs are a continuing trend in the market this year. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

When making home a more luxurious space, start with the bathroom.

Spacious bathtubs and makeup vanities have long been in demand. But this year, buyers are drawn to sleeker, free-standing styles, many of which were on display this week at represented at the Las Vegas Winter Market. To be especially on-trend, focus on pieces with matte gold fixtures and finishes.

Free-standing tubs

Big, dreamy bathtubs are still in style, but bulky, deck-mounted tubs are out.

“People don’t want these big 8-foot-long tubs taking up room in their bathroom,” says Susan Rowland, consultant for European Bath Kitchen Tile & Stone, about larger tubs with a wide edge around the perimeter. “They want something sleek and modern.” Luxury bathtubs such as MTI’s asymmetrical model have seen a lot of attention from interior designers shopping for clients. “We’re told this tub is the most photographed thing from Las Vegas Market on social media,” Rowland says.

Stand-alone vanities

Wall-mounted vanities with ample storage are desirable for their sleek appearance and functional style. They’re doubly on-trend when paired with another big hit: geometric shapes. Smaller vanities and makeup counters help elevate powder rooms with an array of colors, materials and finishes.

Camille Herd, showroom manager for European, points out one equipped with Kallista Grid faucet and handles. “People can’t figure out how water comes through this faucet piece,” she says. “I’m told it was in development for four years.”

Decorative sink basins

An easy upgrade for bathroom style: Change out the sink. Counter-surface basins made with thoughtful details are in high-demand this year.

Kohler’s Briolette vessel faceted bathroom sink features a smooth easy-to-clean interior with a reflective stone-cut exterior.

“This one comes in many colors,” Rowland says. “It’s great to have in a powder room.”

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.