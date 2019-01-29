Las Vegas Market 2019: Sleep technology trends toward cool — VIDEO

At this year’s Las Vegas Winter Market, sleep trends focused less on design and more on solutions to the issues that keep Las Vegans up at night.

Need another cup of coffee? You’re not alone. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one-third of Americans aren’t getting enough sleep.

Living in Las Vegas can pose its own set of sleep obstacles. In a 24-hour city, locals are on their feet until, and sometimes through, the early hours of the morning. And in summer, triple-digit temperatures make it hard to sleep cool.

Cooling mattresses

As the calendar moves toward summer’s intense desert heat, staying cool overnight becomes more difficult.

According to Ali Bowen, marketing manager for Tempur-Sealy, the No. 1 unmet need in sleep is a solution to sleeping hot. “Sixty-two percent of American bedrooms have a hot sleeper in them,” Bowen says. That means most Las Vegans are getting up in the middle of the night to adjust the thermostat or waking up drenched in sweat. The new Thermo-Pedic Breeze mattress, available in March, promises to keep sleepers up to 8 degrees cooler throughout the night. The mattress features a removable cooling cover, a “PureCool” layer that draws heat away from the body and a ventilated base layer.

Cooling linens

PureCare has developed a fiber that allows sleepers to get the benefits of a cooling mattress — without needing to shell out for a new mattress. “Especially in the desert, people want to sleep cool and comfortable,” Vice President of Marketing Sarah Bergman says. Mattress protectors, sheets and pillow protectors aim to cool mattresses by 3 to 4 degrees. According to Bergman, the proprietary Frio Rapid Chill Cooling Fibers are made with a collection of minerals that create a tunnel effect in each fiber that allows heat to move away from the body.

Pressure-relief gel

“Cooling is what everyone in the industry has been talking about for the past five years,” TechnoGel CEO Joe Karvolitz says. “What I’m seeing is pressure relief as the main focus today.”

TechnoGel was initially used for wheelchair cushions due to its pressure-relieving material. While the gel does keep sleepers a few degrees cooler, Karvolitz says the primary focus is on comfort. “Everyone (in Las Vegas) likes to stay up late,” he says. “So while you are on your mattress, you want to be comfortable.”

Adjustable bed frames

Adjustable beds are moving outside the scope of hospital beds and more toward focusing on comfort.

David Jaffe, president of Rize, says that his company’s adjustable beds not only allow users to sleep more comfortably, but also experience wellness benefits. “You can move it into multiple positions to relieve pressure,” Jaffe says. “You can even get a full body stretch with inversion mode.” Adjustable beds also make it possible to sleep with feet at a higher elevation or the head tilted up to alleviate snoring. “In Las Vegas, you’ve got a lot of people on their feet in the service industry,” Jaffe says. “It’s got to be all about comfort.”

