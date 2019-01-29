Las Vegas Market: Property Brothers, Kathy Ireland, Jane Seymour among celebrity sightings

Many celebrities who visit the Las Vegas Market are best known by serious home decor enthusiasts. But some are recognizable even to those who take, maybe, a more utilitarian view of furniture, bedding and the accoutrements of home design.

Jane Seymour at the Las Vegas Market at the World Market Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Restonic showroom at World Market Center features images of Drew and Jonathan Scott, who have announced a line of bedding with the company. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Restonic showroom at World Market Center features images of Drew and Jonathan Scott, who have announced a line of bedding with the company. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Restonic showroom at World Market Center features images of Drew and Jonathan Scott, who have announced a line of bedding with the company. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Many celebrities who visit the Las Vegas Market are best known by serious home decor enthusiasts. But some are recognizable even to those who take, maybe, a more utilitarian view of furniture, bedding and the accoutrements of home design.

Drew and Jonathan Scott, for instance, who are better known through their popular TV shows as the “Property Brothers,” were at the Las Vegas Market winter show on behalf of their new bedding line for Restonic. In 2014, the brothers launched their Scott Living brand, which includes such products as outdoor and indoor furniture, bathroom vanities and wine refrigerators.

Actress Jane Seymour, whose extensive film and TV credits include the popular ’90s TV series “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman,” was the show on behalf of her home furnishings design collaboration with Michael Amini.

And there was supermodel Kathy Ireland, who also has a home design collaboration with Amini.

Ireland — whose supermodel credentials include having appeared in 13 consecutive Sports Illustrated swimsuit editions during the ’80s and ’90s — began creating brand partnerships in 1993 when her line of fashion socks took off. Her company, Kathy Ireland Worldwide, now offers products in areas that include fashion, fine jewelry, intimate apparel and skin care.

“I’ve always had a fascination for design,” Ireland says. “My mom tells this story about how when I was 11, I had just gotten a paper route and I was finally earning some serious money. I was getting more than $60 a month, and I was really tired of sharing my room with my sister.

“She came home from shopping and found me in the driveway with some man, a contractor I looked up in the Yellow Pages, to find out how much it would cost to build a room on top of our garage. He gave me an estimate of, like, $20,000 and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s gonna have to wait,” Ireland says, laughing. “But I think that passion for design and home and design within the home have always been important.”

Contact John Przybys at jprzybys@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0280. Follow @JJPrzybys on Twitter.