Las Vegas NAB Show makes no handshake policy, more exhibitors cancel

A major exhibitor has pulled out of the upcoming National Association of Broadcasters 2020 trade show held at the Las Vegas Convention Center — joining at least five others who have canceled their participation in the show citing coronavirus concerns.

Software firm Adobe released a statement Monday saying while it looks forward to meeting the video community it has decided to no longer attend the show this year, running April 18-22.

“Over the past few weeks, we have been closely monitoring and evaluating the situation around COVID-19 and have made the difficult but important decision to cancel our presence at the show this year,” according to the company. “While we are disappointed, the health and safety of our employees, customers and partners are always our priority. We look forward to engaging with our NAB community through a digital experience in the near future.”

Adobe and NAB did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Adobe’s announcement comes one week after exhibitor AJA Video Systems said it will not participate in the show. Other firms that have announced cancelations due to the risks from coronavirus include Nikon Group’s subsidiaries Nikon Inc. and MRMC, Zaxcom Inc., TVU Networks, Imagine Products Inc. and Ross Video.

Meanwhile, the trade organization Next Gen TV Coalition is debating on whether it will attend and has even reached out to members to help them decide.

NAB outlined on its website that the show will still move forward saying about 96 percent of its exhibitors are still planning to attend and of the four percent that have canceled, more than 80 percent are from China and unable to attend due to travel restrictions.

The association said it is working with local public health officials, the convention center and other partners “to assess the situation and determine their increased protocols for the health and safety of show guests.”

The association also implemented a “no handshake policy…to help reduce the unnecessary spread of germs.”

Several other conventions continue to alter or outright cancel plans amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

