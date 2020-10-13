Las Vegas ‘Star Trek’ convention canceled, will return in 2021

Next year marks the show’s 20th anniversary, the 55th anniversary of “Star Trek” and the centennial celebration of creator Gene Roddenberry’s birth.

Shashank Avvaru, left, from Little Rock, Ark., and Barry DeFord, from Edmonton, Canada, at the Star Trek convention on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, at the Rio, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Marcus Nash, from left, takes a selfie with Nathan Whitley and Greg Reed, dressed as Klingons, during the Star Trek Las Vegas convention at the Rio in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. (Review-Journal file photo)

The Official “Star Trek” Convention won’t be beaming into Las Vegas this year after all.

Creation Entertainment, the company that puts on the annual event, announced Tuesday that its 2020 gathering, which had been postponed until Dec. 9-13, has been canceled.

The convention is scheduled to return Aug. 11-15 at the Rio — assuming the hotel has reopened by then.

Organizers already are touting the confluence of anniversaries 2021 offers. It’s the 20th anniversary of the Las Vegas convention, the 55th anniversary of “Star Trek” and the centennial celebration of creator Gene Roddenberry’s birth.

Tickets as well as photo and autograph passes to this year’s convention will be rolled over to the 2021 edition unless a refund is requested by 3 p.m. Pacific on Oct. 27. To do so, contact customer.service@creationent.com. Be sure to include your invoice number and the convention name/city in your email. Allow up to eight weeks from the deadline for refunds to be processed.

If you choose to roll your purchases over to 2021, updated tickets will be sent to the email address on file within a few weeks.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.