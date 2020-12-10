Licensing Expo postpones 2021 Las Vegas show

The Licensing Expo has been postponed once again and is now scheduled to take place at the Mandalay Bay Convention center Aug. 10-12.

Expogoers arrive at the 2018 Licensing Expo on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

While the Global Licensing Group had been planning to bring back its annual Las Vegas show in May, it is now scheduled to take place at the Mandalay Bay Convention center Aug. 10-12. An online event will follow shortly after, from Aug. 24-25.

The 2020 Licensing Expo was also postponed from May to August before the in-person event was outright cancelled. Global Licensing Group’s more recent Las Vegas expo in 2019 brought together more than 16,000 attendees.

“We truly understand the importance of relationships and in-person connections to the licensing industry and have therefore made the decision to move (the Licensing Expo) to a time later in the calendar year,” said Anna Knight, vice president of the Global Licensing Group, in a Thursday press release.

Knight added that the company decided to offer the virtual event after seeing a “fantastic response” to virtual events over the past few months.

“Multi-platform events are definitely the future, and the combination of live and online offers no limits to global participation,” she said.

