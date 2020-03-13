Licensing Expo postpones Las Vegas show
The show has been postponed August 11-13 at Mandalay Bay Convention Center.
The Licensing Expo has been postponed.
Originally scheduled for May 19-21, The show has been postponed until August 11-13 at Mandalay Bay Convention Center. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority expected 16,000 people to attend.
A growing number of other business conventions and sporting events have altered their schedules.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.