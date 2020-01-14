Long-term fix for Convention Center parking may be underground

LVCVA officials say the people-mover system being built beneath the Convention Center, if expanded citywide, could provide a solution to the lack of parking during conventions.

A view inside the Boring Company people mover tunnel, under construction beneath the Las Vegas Convention Center Central Halls, as the construction train ferries guests on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. (Mark Damon/Las Vegas News Bureau)

A panoramic view of the grand entry on the south facade of the new West Hall as construction continues on the Phase Two Las Vegas Convention Center District expansion project at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. (Mark Damon/Las Vegas News Bureau)

A vacant property at the corner of Sahara Avenue and Paradise Road photographed on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in Las Vegas. The World Buddhism Association Headquarters acquired 12 acres of the property. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority on Tuesday voted for a temporary fix for an upcoming parking problem.

But a long-term parking solution for the Las Vegas Convention Center could be right under board members’ noses — about 40 feet underground.

The authority board approved a lease agreement negotiated with the World Buddhism Association Headquarters for parking during March’s ConExpo-Con/Agg construction equipment trade show.

In a unanimous vote, the board authorized $65,000 to use the 12.2-acre parking lot just east of the Sahara and the Las Vegas Monorail station.

The lot will be able to accommodate 1,150 vehicles and will be used by LVCVA staff, laborers and show business officials.

ConExpo-Con/Agg, a major trade show that arrives in Las Vegas every three years, fills most of its parking lots with construction equipment displays during the show. The LVCVA will need access to the association’s lot from March 8-16.

The World Buddhism Association purchased the acreage in July 2018 for $17.5 million, but has yet to develop it.

Tuesday’s vote spurred a discussion about the lack of parking, particularly during big trade shows that use the parking lots for outdoor exhibits.

New parking garage?

In response to a board member’s question about the possibility of building a parking garage at the Convention Center, LVCVA President and CEO Steve Hill said the people-mover system being built beneath the Convention Center, if expanded citywide, could provide a solution to the lack of parking — that, and the tens of thousands of parking spaces that already exist up and down the Strip.

“Building a parking garage costs almost as much for a spot in the parking garage as it does to buy the car that’s in the spot,” Hill said in an interview after the meeting. “It’s $25,000 to $30,000 per spot, not including the land under it, to build a parking garage. It’s expensive, it takes land and it’s built for something we’re working to diminish.”

But Hill believes a potential solution lies with development of the Boring Co.’s $52.5 million people-mover — a system that could eventually be expanded citywide with a network of tunnels connecting resorts to the Convention Center and even McCarran International Airport.

“I think it ought to be one of the considerations as we look at all different kinds of things that can provide solutions,” Hill said. “It’s not the only solution to congestion. We’ve said all along that it could be a part of the solution and that different types of transportation options are necessary. But that could be one of them.”

Hill noted that normally, parking garages adjacent to the city’s resorts aren’t filled to capacity. If a Boring tunnel could be connected to resorts and their garages, there would be no need to add parking at the Convention Center.

Hassle-free transit

He said people attending trade shows who are parking at resorts would likely be interested in using a transit system that could deliver them directly to the Convention Center in minutes with no traffic hassles.

Three annual trade shows and a fourth that arrives occasionally use all the LVCVA’s parking lots for exhibits — CES, World of Concrete and the Specialty Equipment Market Association, with ConExpo-Con/Agg arriving every third year.

So, for about 12 dates a year, parking at the Convention Center is a big problem.

The Boring people-mover is designed to provide point-to-point transportation to destinations. That means a person who parks at, say, Bellagio, could order a ride through a tunnel directly to the Convention Center without stopping at any other Strip locations.

Putting on his hat as chairman of the Las Vegas Stadium Authority, Hill said that the people-mover concept could also be a solution for Allegiant Stadium parking.

The Convention Center people-mover tunnel boring machine has chewed through 2,160 feet of dirt from the east end of the system so far and was roughly beneath the LVCVA board room at the time the meeting was conducted.

Hill said in early February the machine would reach the tunnel end point near the front door of the $980.3 million West Hall expansion. At that point, the machine would be extracted from underground and returned to the starting point to dig a second parallel tunnel.

Tunnel images

The LVCVA released photos and videos of the tunnel. Images show pipes lining the tunnel wall that run water and air to and from the boring machine. A temporary track on the floor of the tunnel is for a traveling muck bin that transports dirt and debris.

“I think, over time, we’re going to need to diminish the number of individual cars with individual passengers in it to address congestion and air quality issues,” Hill said.

“What I would like is for everyone to pause before they think about building a parking garage,” he said. “Over a period of time, certainly the period of time that that parking garage is going to be around, it probably will not be necessary.”

