Conventions

Looking for work? Spring into job fair at Las Vegas Convention Center

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 22, 2023 - 9:41 pm
 
Job seekers visit booths during the Spring Job Fair at the Las Vegas Convention Center in 2022. ...
Job seekers visit booths during the Spring Job Fair at the Las Vegas Convention Center in 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County Commissioners and employers will gather at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Thursday to preview its annual Spring Job Fair, featuring more than 20,000 available positions.

Nevada’s employment office is also on hand to share the state’s latest employment data.

The Spring Job Fair will take place Friday at the Convention Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parking is free in adjacent lots.

Job seekers are encouraged to pre-register for the free event at https://bit.ly/2023SpringJobFair. The registration website also allows parents to sign up for free childcare for potty-trained children ages three to six, though space is limited.

Many employers are expected to hire on the spot. Attendees are encouraged to bring several copies of their resume and “dress to impress.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.

