Luxury lifestyle show makes debut in Las Vegas
Big Boys Toys, an innovation and luxury lifestyle exhibition, runs from Friday through Sunday at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Big Boys Toys, an innovation and luxury lifestyle exhibition that runs from Friday through Sunday at the Las Vegas Convention Center, held a media preview to showcase just some of its wares Thursday.
Launched in 2009, Big Boys Toys has been held in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The Las Vegas show marks the exhibition’s U.S. debut. Among the items to be shown at the event include a turbine-powered jetpack, Shelby classic sports cars, electric motorcycles hand-built in Las Vegas, and furniture made of petrified wood.
Tickets to the event are $10. For more information at bigboystoys.com.