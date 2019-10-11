Luxury lifestyle show makes debut in Las Vegas

Big Boys Toys, an innovation and luxury lifestyle exhibition, runs from Friday through Sunday at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

A collection of 1960s performance Shelby cars are displayed during a media preview of Big Boys Toys, an innovation and luxury lifestyle exhibition at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

A Rat Shop Custom Bikes original bike made for breast cancer awareness month is displayed for a media preview of Big Boys Toys, an innovation and luxury lifestyle exhibition at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Ralph Thompson of Massachusetts, owner of Russell-Zuhl Petrified Wood, stands in front of a petrified table Rhonda, materials found on the border of the Petrified Forest National Park and is the largest piece of petrified wood ever cut and polished, during the media preview of Big Boys Toys, an innovation and luxury lifestyle exhibition at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Ralph Thompson of Massachusetts, owner of Russell-Zuhl Petrified Wood, stands in front of a petrified table out of Bristol Pole pine during the media preview of Big Boys Toys, an innovation and luxury lifestyle exhibition at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Petrified wood table blocks by Russell-Zuhl Petrified Wood are on display media preview of Big Boys Toys, an innovation and luxury lifestyle exhibition at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

A StanCraft Hammerhead boat is displayed during a media preview of Big Boys Toys, an innovation and luxury lifestyle exhibition at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Mirko Borghino of Italy explains his one-of-a-kind luxury handmade Shakti Deluxe displayed for a preview of Big Boys Toys, an innovation and luxury lifestyle exhibition at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Mirko Borghino's one-of-a-kind luxury handmade Shakti Deluxe of Italy, displayed for a preview of Big Boys Toys, an innovation and luxury lifestyle exhibition at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Mirko Borghino's one of a kind luxury handmade guitar made with marble of Italy, displayed for a preview of Big Boys Toys, an innovation and luxury lifestyle exhibition at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Items from a Las Vegas business, Taxidermy Collection, displayed during the preview of Big Boys Toys, an innovation and luxury lifestyle exhibition at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

A lion taxidermy is available for purchase from the Las Vegas business, Taxidermy Collection, displayed during the preview of Big Boys Toys, an innovation and luxury lifestyle exhibition at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Pitcuca Leathers + Furs display their collection of furs and leather during the media preview of Big Boys Toys, an innovation and luxury lifestyle exhibition at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Owner of Pitcuca Leathers + Furs Paula Saad of Argentina discusses their leather during the media preview of Big Boys Toys, an innovation and luxury lifestyle exhibition at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Chris O'Rourke's sculptures displayed during the media preview of Big Boys Toys, an innovation and luxury lifestyle exhibition at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Big Boys Toys, an innovation and luxury lifestyle exhibition that runs from Friday through Sunday at the Las Vegas Convention Center, held a media preview to showcase just some of its wares Thursday.

Launched in 2009, Big Boys Toys has been held in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The Las Vegas show marks the exhibition’s U.S. debut. Among the items to be shown at the event include a turbine-powered jetpack, Shelby classic sports cars, electric motorcycles hand-built in Las Vegas, and furniture made of petrified wood.

Tickets to the event are $10. For more information at bigboystoys.com.