LVCVA appoints chief sports officer as former sports exec is fired

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority appointed Brian Yost as chief sports officer, as the former executive previously in charge of sports deals with the agency was fired.

Brian Yost, LVCVA chief operating officer, left, looks on while Steve Hill, LVCVA president and CEO, speaks during a 2019 news conference in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority appointed Brian Yost as chief sports officer, as the executive previously in charge of sports deals with the agency was fired.

Yost, who has been serving as chief operating officer of the LVCVA, was approved for the new sports role at Tuesday’s board of directors meeting.

Yost will lead the sports and events efforts of the LVCVA under his new title. The LVCVA works to secure various events, including the Super Bowl, the College Football Playoff national championship game, the Men’s NCAA Final Four, WrestleMania and other events.

“What’s happened really is that in the last five years or so we have gone from that maybe not being a full time job to it’s at least a full time job,” LVCVA CEO President and CEO Steve Hill said after Tuesday’s meeting. “We have to grow our sports department and Brian is at the center of that and has a tremendous and kind of unique background… he’s just a natural for it. We’re thrilled that he’s here and we’re thrilled that he’s available to take that department to the next level.”

Although the new sports position was in the works for some time, according to Hill, Yost’s appointment comes as Lisa Motley, former vice president of sports and special events, was terminated by the LVCVA.

Motley was let go by the LVCVA on June 5, after issues arose in the process leading to the hiring of sports marketing firm Position Sports for services tied to the 2027 College Football Playoff national championship game. Hill said the LVCVA was first alerted to the potential issue by a public commentator at a previous LVCVA meeting.

Conflict of interest

In October, Motley noted that Position Sports was the preferred contractor for media relations efforts for the College Football Playoff title game and she intended to hire the firm without a competitive process, according to an internal memo viewed by the Review-Journal sent Monday by Hill to board members. Lisa Motley’s ex-husband, Jeff Motley, is the chief media officer with Position Sports.

The LVCVA has the authority to hire outside professional services via a noncompetitive process, only as long as Hill approves the procurement. Hill, after discussion with Yost, decided to move forward with a competitive hiring process for the College Football Playoff-related services, according to the memo.

In November, the idea to bring on Jeff Motley as a contractor through the LVCVA’s communications and public relations department to assist with College Football Playoff-related efforts was considered. The LVCVA ultimately decided against hiring Jeff Motley as an ambassador.

Lisa Motley then proposed that Jeff Motley be hired by Position Sports to serve as the public relations/media role for College Football Playoff roles. Hill and Yost agreed that Jeff Motley being hired by Position Sports was an acceptable idea.

On Feb. 6, the request for proposal for the College Football Playoff game media-related role was issued by the LVCVA. Despite recusing herself from the RFP process, Lisa Motley was granted permission to attend a Feb. 14 preproposal conference.

“That permission should not have been given, and she should not have had any involvement in the RFP process,” Hill said in the memo.

Then on Feb. 11, Lisa Motley provided confidential information related to the College Football Playoff production requirements to Jeff Motley, an act that compromised the integrity of the procurement process, undermining her recusal from the process, Hill said in the memo.

Despite Lisa Motley not attending the RFP evaluation panel, two of her direct reports did as evaluators with Yost. Having her two staffers included in the evaluation process created “an appearance of a conflict of interest and should have been avoided,” Hill wrote.

On March 11, Position Sports was awarded the College Football Playoff contract by the LVCVA board of directors, but then three days later the LVCVA learned that Jeff Motely was hired as chief media officer with Position Sports.

New process started

Due to the perceived conflict of interest the LVCVA reissued the request for proposal for the College Football Playoff title game. LVCVA chief strategy officer, Ed Finger, is leading the new evaluation process.

The LVCVA also completed ethics training with the ethics commission, that Hill noted was planned prior to the incident. Hill will also host two internal ethics sessions this month.

Hill wrote that the LVCVA’s core values include being transparent have operating with integrity and that the process tied to Position Sports being awarded the College Football Playoff contract fell short of those values.

“We hope our actions in response reflect our unwavering commitment to ethical conduct and our responsibility to uphold the trust place in us by our stakeholders and the community.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.