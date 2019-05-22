LVCVA approves nearly $50M contract for underground transit system

The organization’s board on Wednesday voted 13-1 to approve a $48.7 million contract with The Boring Company for an underground people-mover transit system.

High-occupancy autonomous electric vehicles would run between exhibit halls at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (The Boring Company)

(The Boring Company)

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority hopes to make history by going underground.

The organization’s board on Wednesday voted 13-1 to approve a $48.7 million contract with Hawthorne, California-based The Boring Company, a spinoff of Elon Musk’s SpaceX venture, for an underground people-mover transit system.

It would be Boring’s first commercial deployment of a system, made possible with tunneling equipment that also manufactures bricks from the rocks and dirt removed in the drilling process.

The transit concept is a point-to-point on-demand system with vehicles capable of transporting up to 16 people at a time.

The system would use autonomous electric vehicles, or AEVs, on three types of Tesla Model X chassis with rubber tires operated in automatic pilot mode.

The deal also would include developing less than a mile of twin vehicular tunnels, one pedestrian tunnel, three underground stations, elevators and escalators to access the stations and all of the back-of-the-house features for lighting, power, video surveillance, ventilation and life safety, cell phone and WiFi systems, intercom and public address systems and a control room.

The company plans to begin designing the system and pursuing permits from government entities, including Clark County, immediately with construction expected to begin around Labor Day. Completion is expected by December 2020, the same time a new exhibition hall is finished, in time for CES 2021.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.