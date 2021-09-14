94°F
Conventions

LVCVA awards $1.3M contract for convention center medical service

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 14, 2021 - 10:24 am
 
Aerial view of the Las Vegas Convention Center expansion as seen on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority has approved a five-year, $1.3 million contract with Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center for onsite medical services at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The board on Tuesday voted to select Sunrise from six vendors that submitted proposals to staff four nursing stations at convention center halls to assist conventioneers who are injured or fall ill.

LVCVA Chief Operating Officer Brian Yost told the board that providing medical services to convention attendees is an additional service the LVCVA provides to differentiate itself from competitors.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

